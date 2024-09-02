Start of classes in Yelm school district postponed ‘until further notice’

YELM, Wash. — The date of the first day of classes for students in one South Sound school district remains up in the air.

Negotiations between the teacher’s union and Yelm Community Schools stretched into the early hours of Monday, but no agreement was made.

As a result, “The start of the school year will be postponed until further notice,” according to a notice posted by the school district Monday. The first day of classes was set for Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Discussions will begin again on Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.

Last Tuesday, members of the teacher’s union voted to authorize a strike if a deal wasn’t reached.

The district is currently dealing with budget issues as teachers are asking for smaller class sizes.

Several weeks ago, district officials said to save money, some sports would be eliminated and parents would have to drive their kids to and from events.

These changes are in addition to staff reductions.

Once an agreement is reached, classes will return, and a school calendar will be created, the district said.

For more information, visit: https://www.ycs.wednet.edu/.

