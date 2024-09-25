Starbucks is closing another downtown Seattle store. Here's which one.

SEATTLE, Wash. — At the end of this month, Starbucks is closing another one of its downtown Seattle locations.

The coffee company confirmed it is shutting down the storefront at 5th and Pike but did not give a reason why.

The last day for the store will be September 30.

“We remain deeply committed to our hometown of Seattle and look forward to our continued participation as part of the community in neighborhoods citywide,” Starbucks said in a statement to KIRO 7.

The 17 employees from the 5th and Pike location will continue to work at nearby stores.

The closest storefronts are the ones on 7th and Pike and 3rd and Madison.

