Starbucks brings back its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte one month before fall begins

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Despite it still being summer, Starbucks is already ready for the autumn season after launching the return of its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte to the menu.

The pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks’ most popular limited-time drink, returns to menus Tuesday, Aug. 26. First launched in 2003, the specific drink has been sold hundreds of millions of times since.

Despite the summer announcement, 2025’s pumpkin spice latte debut is happening four days later than last year’s release date. It’s the drink’s latest arrival since 2022, according to the company. Google searches for “pumpkin spice” began sprouting up as early as mid-June.

In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte are joining Starbucks’ seasonal menu on Tuesday. Starbucks is also debuting two new menu items — a pecan cortado and new Italian sausage egg bites.

Roughly 10% of Starbucks’ overall sales come from seasonal staples, according to CNN. Visits to Starbucks increased by approximately 24% once pumpkin spice lattes returned to the menu last year, foot traffic tracker Placer.ai reported.

