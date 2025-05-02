Starbucks bets on baristas, scaling back tech in push for better service

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Starbucks is rethinking its customer service strategy.

BBC reported Wednesday that the coffee giant is planning to hire more baristas and cut back on automated technology in an effort to attract more customers.

Starbucks will be scaling back its Siren Craft System, the outlet noted, which was introduced to speed up the drink-making process.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve actually been removing labor from the stores,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said during a call with investors, according to BBC. “I think with the hope that equipment could offset the removal of the labor—what we’re finding is that wasn’t an accurate assumption with what played out.”

CBS News reported that the company’s sales last year fell short of Wall Street analysts’ forecast of $8.8 billion, rising only 2% to $8.7 billion.

BBC stated that Niccol noted hiring more employees would cost the company more, but said, “banking on some growth to come with the investment.”

The decision to hire more baristas comes on the heels of a February announcement to lay off more than 1,000 corporate employees and eliminate hundreds of unfilled positions, including 612 employees from its Seattle headquarters.

Starbucks adds modern touches to reframe coffee experience

Starbucks announced in March that it would be adding some modern touches. One of the most impactful is that the company is tightening its dress code to better show off its green aprons.

“Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol for Starbucks Coffee Company, representing the hundreds of thousands of retail partners in North America who connect with customers every day,” the company wrote in a news release. “That’s why, starting May 12, we’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine.”

In-store workers will be required to wear solid black short or long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

Niccol also revealed plans to enhance in-store seating and increase the number of power outlets available.

“We’re committed to ensuring our coffeehouses have the right vibe,” he said. “We want to invite customers in, showcase our great coffee, provide a comfortable place to stay, and make them feel their visit was worthwhile.”

The company also reintroduced ceramic mugs for in-store customers and its summer 2025 menu, which includes a new iced horchata oatmilk shaken espresso.

