Stanwood ramps up flood protections with new control gate

STANWOOD, Wash. — The City of Stanwood is hoping to increase its flood control measures to better protect its downtown area.

The city council approved the construction of a deployable floodgate near the Marine Drive overpass. A concrete structure will be built underneath that metal gates can be slid into to keep water from breaching. It will be similar to one built in Mount Vernon.

In 2021, the city built a flood berm that runs along Highway 532. It’s already proven effective at preventing water from spilling over the highway when the Stillaguamish River floods.

This new project would further protect the Fort Freberg area.

“My commitment to you as Mayor is to do all we can to prevent flooding,” Mayor Sid Roberts said in a news release. “The floodgate project is another measure we are taking to keep our city safe.”

In years past, volunteers have sandbagged this section of road which is time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Construction is set to begin in early November and be completed in early 2025. The project is expected to cost around $432,000.

The city says this is the first of two flood prevention projects. The second will involve building a second set of floodgates along the railroad tracks. The city says it is working closely with BNSF to make this a reality.

