Standoff between Franklin County sheriff, commissioners escalates over control of county jail

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond declared he would openly defy a court order after county commissioners voted to establish the Franklin County Department of Corrections, which would remove control of the jail and courthouse from the county’s sheriff’s office, last week.

This move, which would give the county commissioners the responsibility of overseeing the jail and the courthouse instead of the sheriff’s office, came after a state audit revealed “financial mismanagement.”

“Never did I agree to hand over the jail,” Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond told reporters outside the Franklin County Courthouse. “The Board of County Commissioners just decided that that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Raymond has refused to cooperate with the county commissioners, causing them to file for an injunction last week to compel the sheriff’s compliance. Raymond declared he would openly defy the court order.

“Who do you want running your jail?” Raymond asked rhetorically, according to NBC Tri-Cities Yakima. “The sheriff of the county, who’s put it in the position it is today, or do you want a land developer worth the sum total of zero experience running the jail?”

Property within Franklin County Jail

Raymond is fighting with the county commissioners about the physical property within the jail, specifically the guns stored within the facility, which he insists belong to the sheriff’s office. He said that any firearms or weapons used by jail staff are the property of the sheriff’s office, and they must be stored in an accredited armory according to state law.

But Benton County District Court Judge Jennifer Azure ruled that the weapons are part of the premise’s property and were ordered to stay put until a May 8 court hearing. Arguing that the court order is not valid, Raymond claimed he personally went into the jail and retrieved the guns Monday, according to The Tri-City Herald.

“The commissioners are concerned about the safety and welfare of both the staff at Franklin County Jail as well as the inmates,” the Franklin County Board of Commissioners said in an official statement. “Removing equipment that would only be used to protect one’s life is unacceptable.”

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office staff in uncomfortable situation

Raymond ordered deputies and commanders multiple times to collect the guns, Tasers, pepper spray, and riot equipment from the jail before allegedly doing it himself, in addition to ordering other employees to block county commissioners and jail commanders from entering the jail. The sheriff’s office’s staff has found themselves stuck between following their boss’ orders and following the law.

The command staff for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office went to their union to file a restraining order that would keep them from being in the middle of the feud between Raymond and the Franklin County commissioners. Raymond has responded by calling their order a “mutiny.”

After requesting an outside prosecutor to represent him, Raymond said he will fight the county in court over control of the jail.

This is a developing story, check back for updates





































