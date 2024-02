EVERETT, Wash. — First responders fully blocked Northbound State Route 99 near Everett Wednesday while crews fought a fire in the roadway.

Traffic used the center turn lane to avoid the flames while Everett firefighters extinguished them.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire.

CLEARED: All lanes are open on NB SR 99 north of Lincoln Way near Everett. https://t.co/3Af9lqPjLB — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 21, 2024

The roadway reopened just after 1 p.m.













