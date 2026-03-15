SR 410 reopens between Enumclaw and Greenwater after over 100 downed trees cleared

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says State Route 410 is reopen after heavy snow caused over 100 trees to fall on the roadway.

WSDOT says crews worked for two days straight to clear debris and plow over 60 miles of highway.

Some downed trees had gotten tangled in power lines along the side of the road.

“The sheer number of large trees that fell during last week’s historic snowstorm required extensive cleanup and coordination along the SR 410 corridor,” WSDOT Assistant Region Administrator for Maintenance Operations Mark Renshaw said. “Our maintenance crews worked from daybreak to sunset each day to reopen this section of highway as quickly and safely as possible.”

OPEN: SR 410 has REOPENED between Enumclaw and Greenwater.



WSDOT maintenance crews worked from sunrise to sunset since Friday to clear 100+ fallen trees and plow/treat more than 60 highway miles. https://t.co/nnoShhoQ7X — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 15, 2026

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