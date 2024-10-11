Local

SR-2 fully blocked by rollover collision

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SULTAN, Wash. — A one-car rollover collision is blocking traffic heading in both directions on State Route 2 in the Sultan area on Friday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV pulling a trailer rolled over near mile point 25, blocking the roadway. Luckily, none of the occupants were seriously injured.

WSP told KIRO 7 that while tows are en route, there is no ETA for reopening as the tows encounter the large amount of traffic backed up along the highway.

Travelers were asked to please be patient as crews worked to clear the road.

