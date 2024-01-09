SR 2 closed at Stevens Pass due to high winds, heavy snow

Part of State Route 2 is closed Tuesday afternoon due to significant wind and snow in the area, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

SR 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 59 to 80, about 5 miles west of Coles Corner and the junction with State Route 207.

There is no ETA for reopening.

There is also no detour available.

As a result, Stevens Pass Ski Resort will be closed for the rest of the day, with plans to reopen Wednesday morning.

⚠️ Due to WSDOT's temporary closure of HWY 2, our resort will be closed for the rest of the day (Tues, Jan 9). At this time we plan to reopen tomorrow morning as scheduled. Stay tuned for additional updates.



Today's 📷 taken by Matt Collins when it was particularly snowy. pic.twitter.com/YT7z4kP6a4 — Stevens Pass (@StevensPass) January 9, 2024

🚨❄️ SR2 is currently closed from MP59-80 due to the adverse weather conditions. There is no ETA for the roadway to reopen. Check out WSDOT website for current restrictions and closures as it can continually change through out the upcoming weather system: https://t.co/oFCjz1dRjp pic.twitter.com/i26PFoLvc8 — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) January 9, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group