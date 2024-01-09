Local

SR 2 closed at Stevens Pass due to high winds, heavy snow

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Part of State Route 2 is closed Tuesday afternoon due to significant wind and snow in the area, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

SR 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 59 to 80, about 5 miles west of Coles Corner and the junction with State Route 207.

There is no ETA for reopening.

There is also no detour available.

As a result, Stevens Pass Ski Resort will be closed for the rest of the day, with plans to reopen Wednesday morning.

