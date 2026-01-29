SR 169 in Enumclaw closed in both directions

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 169 north of Enumclaw were closed Thursday morning after an “incident,” according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT has not confirmed the circumstances of the incident, but told drivers the closure was blocking all lanes in both directions at 5:15 a.m.Northbound and southbound traffic is not allowed between Southeast 416th and 400th streets (mileposts 2-3), WSDOT shared.

Law enforcement, firefighters, and the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Incident Response Team are on scene, but there is no estimated time for when lanes will reopen.

Officials told those traveling through the area to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

At around 6:40 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that a detour was in place, diverting southbound traffic west to SE 400th St and northbound traffic east to SE 416th St.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map, or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group