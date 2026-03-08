Spokane man sentenced for producing over 2 million lethal doses of fentanyl, DEA says

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 37-year-old man from Spokane was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a fentanyl pill press operation out of his home, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Nicholas Adams and co-defendant, Timothy Maddox, made more than 2 million lethal doses for mass distribution, which the DEA says was enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Spokane four times over.

Authorities searched multiple properties in November 2023 and in addition to the mass amount of drugs, investigators found several shotguns, rifles, pistols and three sets of body armor, the release said.

In addition to his 20 year prison term, Adams will also serve 10 years of supervised release and Maddox is set to serve 30 years for his role in the operation, according to the DEA.

Court records show that Adams has a long criminal history dating back to 2012.

©2026 Cox Media Group