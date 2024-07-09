Spikes in water usage, Mercer Island calls for immediate conservation

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — On Monday, the City of Mercer Island warned residents that water levels were quickly dropping and that conservation measures should be immediately taken.

Reservoir levels are falling faster than can be filled due to the weather, said the city in an email to residents.

The email specifically called on all island residents and businesses to cut unnecessary use after its water use peaked at 6,000 gallons per minute, which is above normal peak consumption.

Only 2,500 gallons per minute can be brought to the island through a backup line and the city runs the risk of falling below “firebrand” levels needed for firefighting abilities.

The city said that water use must drop significantly in 24 hours or residents face the risk of mandatory water restrictions.

The city recommends the following:

Ensure automatic irrigation systems are turned off

Talk with any landscaping providers about cutting water use

Avoid doing laundry for the next two days

Minimize shower water use

Do not run sprinklers

Water plants/yards as little as possible

Let your lawn go dormant (brown)

Do not wash vehicles

Do not refill swimming pools or hot tubs

Turn off water features, such as fountains

The city held a town hall on the water situation which can be watched here.

