SPD shoots, kills ‘aggressive’ dog after attack at park

SEATTLE — Seattle police say an officer shot an “aggressive” dog Friday afternoon after the dog attacked a woman at a park in downtown Seattle.

Officers responded to the dog attack just before 3 p.m. at Jim Ellis Freeway Park. When they got to the park, they found a woman with dog bite injuries.

While they were trying to get the dog under control, an officer shot it.

The dog was taken to a vet clinic for its injuries, but died there.

The bite victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. It’s unclear to what extent she was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group