SPD detective who sued department alleging discrimination has settled for $750K

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin reached a $750,000 settlement with the City of Seattle in February, city public records obtained by MyNorthwest revealed.

Bouldin, a Black woman, sued the city in 2023, alleging racial and gender discrimination. In her original tort claim, Bouldin — who has worked for SPD since 1979 — said she faced daily discrimination during her time with the department.

Bouldin said her loyalty was questioned because of her relationships in Seattle’s communities of color, and that some officers refused to back her up in the streets.

She also said she faced a hostile work environment where her white supervisors would make overtly racist remarks and order her to perform menial tasks that were “degrading, humiliating, and [with] racist overtones.”

In one instance, a co-worker brought his dog to work and set up a pen and gate for the pet. Bouldin filed a complaint after needing to move the pen to access needed supplies. After she brought the issue to her supervisors, she said that feces and dog food had been left at her locker.

In another instance, Bouldin said the name of a fellow Black officer was substituted for that of a wanted person on a flyer posted on a precinct bulletin board.

The claim did not name any specific SPD officials or officers. Bouldin said her race and her efforts to involve herself in the city’s communities of color have made her a target within the department even as its leaders hold her up as a positive example of community policing.

“She files this claim for damages in hopes that the department will authentically address issues related to the racism, sexism, and other forms of discrimination she has faced in her career,” the complaint stated. “She notes that the hostile work environment she has been subjected to has increased dramatically in recent years.”

SPD detective filed lawsuit in 2023 after city failed to respond to tort claim

Bouldin filed a tort claim in March 2023, which then escalated into a lawsuit in November 2023 after Bouldin said the city “failed to respond meaningfully,” according to reporting from KIRO 7.

The lawsuit reiterated the retaliation Bouldin faced for her role in the Black community.

“The Seattle Police Department has used Detective Bouldin’s strong relationship with the Black community to portray such a relationship as one the department itself has with the Black community,” the lawsuit, obtained by KIRO 7, stated. “Behind closed doors, however, other officers and supervisors have belittled Detective Bouldin, challenging her loyalty to the department and marginalizing her for her active role in the community.”

Bouldin said in another incident, she put African American Advisory Council pamphlets on the desks of SPD sergeants to promote an event.

“One white sergeant saw the flier and responded, ‘Who put this [expletive] [expletive] on my desk?!’ and threw it down on the floor,” the lawsuit stated.

KIRO 7 noted Bouldin has been active in the Rainier Beach community, including using chess to engage with children. She even has a chess park named after her.

MyNorthwest has reached out to SPD for comment.

Contributing: The Associated Press; KIRO 7

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