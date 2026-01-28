SPD: Convicted ‘violent’ felon released on DOC supervision accused of tossing drugs during chase

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a “known drug dealer” who was wanted on several warrants.

According to police, officers on a narcotics surveillance at 12th Ave. S and S. Jackson Street in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District spotted the man, and knew he had warrants.

Police also asked an analyst in the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help find the suspect. RTCC staff found the suspect and sent a picture of him to the arrest teams as they moved in on his location.

As officers approached, the suspect ran off, tossing away his jacket and cash as he tried to get away.

He was quickly arrested.

Police said they retraced the man’s steps and found his jacket, which allegedly had fentanyl in it. Officers also found more fentanyl while searching the man’s pockets.

According to Seattle police, the suspect is a previously convicted “violent” felon who is out on release on Department of Corrections supervision. As a condition of his release, he is prohibited from “engaging in criminal activity.”

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.

