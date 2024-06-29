Police block streets in West Seattle over barricaded suspect

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) blocked off streets in West Seattle Saturday morning for “police activity.”

According to officers in the area, a barricaded subject on the third floor of an apartment building was refusing to turn himself over to police.

Officers waited at the gas station across the street while reportedly firing pepper balls into the apartment and using a loudspeaker to coax him out of the apartment.

The street is blocked in both directions in the 5400 block of Delridge Way Southwest between Southwest Findlay Street and Southwest Brandon Street.

The Seattle Department of Transportation also notified the public about the police activity, warning drivers to use alternate routes.

SPD asked the public to please avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story.

