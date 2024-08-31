SPD: Armed robbery suspect arrested, gun, cash, and suspected fentanyl recovered

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department says in a blotter post they arrested an armed robbery suspect on August 16 when bicycle patrol officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm in the 300 block of Pine Street just after 9 a.m. SPD says they located him, saw the gun, and detained him, and he attempted to flee.

SPD says he struggled with multiple officers and multiple officers were needed to place him into handcuffs. They say a gun, with a visible extended magazine, was recovered from his belongings.

While investigating, police determined that the man approached a group of people drinking beer. He stole one of their beverages and brandished a firearm when they confronted him.

SPD says the firearm used during the crime was previously reported stolen from Snohomish County. Officers also recovered cash and 2.4 grams of suspected fentanyl from the suspect.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Swedish First Hill for medical evaluation.

