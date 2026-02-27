Spanish option malfunctions on DOL phone line, plays accented English instead

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Callers seeking Spanish-language instructions on the Washington Department of Licensing’s (DOL) automated phone system instead heard English — delivered with an accent — prompting the agency to pull the feature while it investigates the issue.

The department said it recently discovered problems with a self-service option that provides recorded answers to general questions, including call-center hours. The automated menu is designed to offer information in 10 languages during non-business hours.

Viral TikTok video from last summer brought glitch to light

According to the agency, some callers selecting Spanish or other languages were met with English-language responses instead. The issue surfaced publicly after a TikTok video highlighting the glitch — originally posted last summer — was recirculated about a week ago, The Spokesman-Review reported.

A DOL spokesperson said the multilingual phone menu uses newer technology and is undergoing upgrades. As part of the fix, all language options are being tested. The DOL told KIRO Newsradio it is trying to figure out exactly how and when the problem started.

“When the self-service option is running smoothly, it will be restarted,” the department said in a statement. “DOL apologizes for the error and to its customers for any inconvenience.”

