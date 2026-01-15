Spanaway man allegedly fires pistol erratically, tosses weapon near children’s toys

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies have arrested a man they say was firing shots at random in a Spanaway neighborhood before he allegedly stashed the gun in someone’s backyard.

Deputies responded to calls for this person around 8 p.m. on Jan. 9 in a residential area on B St. E.

When deputies found the man matching the description of 911 callers, the suspect ran off upon seeing law enforcement.

Deputies say he jumped a fence into someone’s backyard.

When he was arrested shortly after, deputies noticed he had an empty holster on his hip. Deputies searched around the area where he was seen running and located a pistol hidden behind some children’s outdoor play toys.

The 32-year-old was booked for unlawful discharge of a firearm, obstruction, and trespassing.

