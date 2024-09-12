Spanaway Lake High School teacher arrested on child porn and voyeurism charges

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A Spanaway Lake High School teacher was arrested Wednesday in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said in a news release that the teacher is accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom and recording young girls.

Detectives say in late August, they took a report about a voyeurism incident in Bonney Lake. Deputies were told a USB plug-in charger with a small camera on it was found in a shared residential bathroom.

Detectives say they served a search warrant and discovered several videos and photos on the device. Some of the videos were of young girls.

On Wednesday, deputies say they arrested a 48-year-old man at Spanaway Lake High School where he worked as a teacher.

The PCSD did not identify the teacher.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Bethel School District for comment.

