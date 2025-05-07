Gov. Ferguson expected to sign bill capping rent increases today

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Governor Bob Ferguson is expected to sign a bill Wednesday that would set limits on rent increases—one of the first in the country if passed.

If signed into law, the rent stabilization bill, HB 1217, would cap rent increases at 7% plus inflation, or 10%—whichever is lower.

Washington would join Oregon and California in drafting legislation that curbs climbing rent prices.

Two amendments were added to HB 1217 by the Senate, changing the cap from a flat 7% to a choice of whatever is lower between a 7% raise with inflation, or a flat 10%. The second amendment exempts single-family homes, which represent approximately 38% of Washington renters.

The bill also bars landlords from raising rents during the first 12 months of a new tenancy. The rent-increase cap for manufactured and mobile homes stands at 5%.

How the bill passed in Senate, House of Representatives

The Senate approved the final version on a 27-20 vote, with two Democrats joining Republicans in opposition. The House followed with a 54-44 vote, where five Democrats broke ranks. No Republicans voted in favor.

Beginning June 1, 2025, the state Department of Commerce will be required to publish the allowable maximum rent increase annually, based on the Seattle-area Consumer Price Index, if Ferguson signs the legislation. Landlords must also provide tenants with 90 days’ notice before raising rent.

Ferguson is expected to sign the legislation at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

