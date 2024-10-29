South King Fire launches Innovative Mobile Integrated Healthcare program

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Firefighters with the South King Fire announced Monday that its new Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) program after its initial launch over the summer.

The initiative aims to enhance health and wellness in the Federal Way community and expand the fire district’s engagement with its neighbors beyond emergency response, according to a press release from South King Fire. They said the program will help provide proactive, patient-centered care to the community.

The program is also designed to confront health issues within the neighborhood and offer other options for those who don’t need to go to the emergency room. Anything from preventative care, complex care management and health education will be offered to the community through this program. Staff with the program can meet neighbors “when and where they are needed,” through the initiative. Staff also generates nearly 400 contacts with individuals requiring service.

In addition, staff coordinates with partner agencies and surrounding jurisdictions to provide “synchronized care.”

The department outlined several of the program’s objectives, including:

Coordinate Care and Resources: Collaborate with local healthcare providers and services to provide comprehensive support tailored to individuals’ unique circumstances.

Reduce EMS Utilization: Addressing underlying healthcare and social service needs to reduce unnecessary emergency calls.

Mental Health Care: Connecting patients with community mental health services and crisis intervention. Improve Access to Healthcare: Reaching underserved populations and connecting them with appropriate services.

Fall Prevention: Coordinating with local programs to prevent falls and related injuries.

Several key components of the program help the community, including:

Outreach through Referral: Identifying high-risk individuals, such as frequent EMS utilizers and seniors, to provide proactive health assessments and interventions.

Home Visits: Conducting in-home visits to assess living conditions, provide health education, and ensure follow-up care compliance.

Collaborative Care Coordination: Partnering with local healthcare providers, social services agencies, and community organizations to facilitate seamless coordination of care.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizing data analytics to refine the program and meet the evolving needs of the community

“Our mission is to safeguard the community and enhance the quality of life by empowering our community through mobile resources,” Deputy Chief Lisa Defenbaugh said. “The MIH program aspires to improve wellness and healthcare delivery, ensuring our citizens receive the help they really need.”

