Sound Transit’s Crosslake Connection almost here, connecting Seattle to the Eastside

After years of delays, planning battles, and construction challenges, Sound Transit’s long-awaited connection is now ready to open—marking a historic first.

The new 2 Line extension is the world’s first light rail operating on a floating bridge, carrying passengers across Lake Washington.

The final seven-mile stretch completes the 2 Line, creating a direct connection between Seattle and the Eastside in about 15 minutes. The first segment of the line opened last year, running between South Bellevue and downtown Redmond.

King County Councilmember and Sound Transit board member Claudia Balducci reflected on the long journey to completion.

“We fought through all the challenges of planning and lawsuits, and the political battles over where it should go, and the construction challenges on the bridge itself—and here we finally are,” she said.

The extension adds two new stations along the route: Judkins Park and Mercer Island, expanding access for riders across the region.

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine says the impact will go beyond transportation.

“Everywhere we build light rail and light rail stations, housing and businesses go up,” Constantine said. “We’ve seen it on the line down to Federal Way, and we’ll see it at these stations as well.”

Trains will run every 8 to 15 minutes from 5 a.m. to midnight, offering a reliable alternative to traffic. Riders will be able to travel between Bellevue, Redmond, and Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, with connections extending north to Lynnwood or taking another train south to the airport.

“Skip the traffic, avoid the hassles—just get on the train and get to where you need to be,” Constantine added.

The opening comes at a key time for the region, as Seattle prepares to host major events, including World Cup matches.

Officials say the extension quite literally “bridges a gap,” linking communities across Lake Washington and bringing key parts of the region closer together.

The new line opens to the public this Saturday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. The first train will depart from Judkins Park Station at 10 a.m.

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