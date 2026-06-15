Pinpoint Alert Day: Seattle’s first World Cup match isn’t the only thing heating up today!

SEATTLE — If you’re going to the World Cup match in Seattle today, get ready for the heat! Match temps will start around the upper-70s and lower-80s and just keep going from there.

Temps were still mild overnight, with Seattle only getting into the low to mid-60s overnight. We will see more clouds today, but even with the high clouds in play, the cool ocean air won’t make it inland until late in the day.

Highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s around Seattle. Look for some low to mid-90s around the South Sound and in the Cascade Foothills. Seattle’s record today is 88°, and my forecast high is 89-90°.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with some areas of low clouds and then sunshine. Highs will fall around 10-20° from today, topping out in the mid-70s.

The rest of the week will be a bit more welcoming weather to watch the World Cup. The forecast looks similar to tomorrow, with some morning clouds and then sunshine with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s. No chance for rain.

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