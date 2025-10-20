Sound Transit may roll out overnight bus between Everett, Seattle

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Sound Transit may add overnight bus service between Everett and Seattle.

It would fix a gap in transportation for those who use the Link light rail.

Right now, those who use the Link light rail to get from downtown Seattle to Snohomish County usually need to catch the final train just before 1 a.m.

If they don’t – they’re stuck.

It’s a similar story for travelers who are looking to catch an early from at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The earliest Southbound Link light rail trains from Snohomish County typically leave the Lynnwood station around 5 a.m.

Exact details of the service haven’t been ironed out just yet. It likely wouldn’t begin until fall of 2026.

The 2 Line will fully open in 2026.

1 Line and 2 Line trains will each run every 8-10 minutes during the day, and every 12-15 minutes in the evening and early morning. This will double the current Link service between Snohomish County and downtown Seattle, with service along this section every 4-5 minutes. In addition, both 1 Line and 2 Line trains will stop at the new Pinehurst Station.

Sound Transit is also exploring an overnight bus route from downtown Seattle to Federal Way with stops at the SEA Airport.

Sound Transit’s is currently gathering feedback from the community on the proposals. It’s open from now until November 7. You can take the survey here.

©2025 Cox Media Group