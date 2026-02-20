Sound Transit launching new way to pay fares Monday

Sound Transit is launching a new tap-to-pay system on Monday, allowing riders to pay for most public transportation routes using credit cards, debit cards, or digital wallets.

The update enables passengers to tap their existing cards or smartphones on scanners to board without needing a traditional transit card.

The expansion aims to make public transit more accessible for casual riders and visitors, particularly during the expected influx of travelers for the World Cup.

While the new system offers more flexibility, transit officials emphasize that the traditional ORCA card remains an option — and is still the preferred method for passengers using monthly passes or discounted fares.

Riders can pay by tapping contactless-enabled credit cards, debit cards, or digital wallets like Apple Pay on existing pay-scan stands. This “express pay” option allows passengers to board without visiting a ticket kiosk or purchasing a separate transit card.

Sound Transit Public Information Officer Henry Bendon explained that the goal of the expansion was to ensure the system is “accessible to as many people as possible.”

The ORCA card will remain the default payment option for the system. If a passenger has both an ORCA card and a credit card near each other in a wallet when tapping, the scanner will automatically charge the ORCA card.

Bendon noted that the tap-to-pay feature can also provide a backup for regular riders, or as an option for those who do not use the system daily.

“This is just for the everyday, casual rider, or if you forget your ORCA card,” Bendon said.

KIRO 7 asked Sound Transit about safety and data protection.

Bendon reassured passengers that the system is as secure as any other retail transaction.

“You should feel very confident tapping your credit card and riding the train as though you are buying anything else,” Bendon said.

Dave Henderson, Founder Emeritus of CyberStreams, provided further context on the security of contactless payments.

Henderson explained that the technology is “leaps and bounds safer” than traditional magnetic stripe swipes because it uses a one-time encrypted token for each tap.

“The whole transaction is gone the moment it’s done,” Henderson said. “Your credit card information, none of that is ever exposed during the transaction.”

Some routes will not accept contactless payments starting Monday.

These exclusions include Washington State Ferries, King County Metro DART, Seattle Monorail, Community Vans, Metro Flex, Community Transit DART, Zip Shuttle, Pierce Transit SHUTTLE, Pierce Transit Runner and Everett Transit Paratransit.

While the new option is designed to attract new riders, some regular commuters say they prefer the traditional method. Stacey Levine, a frequent transit rider, said she intends to keep using her physical card.

“I just like having a bus pass,” Levine said.

©2026 Cox Media Group