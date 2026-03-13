Sound Transit eyes $2 billion in savings on West Seattle Link Extension project

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Sound Transit is reviewing ways to cut costs on the West Seattle Link extension after updated forecasts raised project expenses, according to a recent press release.

Officials are evaluating adjustments that could cut the project’s cost by roughly $2 billion while maintaining reliable light rail service. Proposed measures, including station redesigns and track realignments, aim to balance fiscal responsibility while minimizing impacts on residents and local businesses.

Sound Transit reviews cost-saving measures for light rail project

Next steps include presenting the proposed cost-saving strategies to the Sound Transit Board for consideration, with final decisions expected in May 2026. In addition, community engagement opportunities are planned, including a West Seattle Light Rail Forum on April 1 at the Youngtown Cultural Arts Center.

Sound Transit emphasizes that all updates are part of its goal to advance the project efficiently while protecting community priorities, minimizing displacement, and keeping construction on schedule.

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