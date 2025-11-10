Sonics legend, Lenny Wilkens, dies at 88

SEATTLE — Seattle icon and Basketball Hall of Famer, Lenny Wilkens, has died at age 88.

According to the Associated Press, he was surrounded by loved ones when he died. The family has not released the cause of death.

Wilkens led the Seattle SuperSonics to their 1978-79 NBA championship title.

In June, Climate Pledge Arena unveiled a statue of him outside the arena.

In 2021, Seattle councilmembers voted to rename a portion of Thomas Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue North as “Lenny Wilkens Way.”

His career

Wilkens was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1960 NBA draft.

He spent eight seasons there and was eventually traded to the Sonics.

He spent four seasons playing in Seattle and was an All-Star in three of them.

Wilkens was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1972 and spent two seasons there. He then went on to play a single season for the Portland Trail Blazers.

He went on to six different franchises during 32 seasons on the sidelines, including the Sonics from 1977 to 1985.

According to the Seattle Times, he amassed 1332 wins, holding the record as the winningest coach in NBA history at the time of his retirement.

