Someone called in a bomb threat to Valley Medical Center in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says someone called 911 to report a bomb threat at Valley Medical Center Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers responded immediately and secured the area while the Port of Seattle Police Department was called in to help.

Port of Seattle K9 teams performed a thorough search of the building and didn’t find any threats.

According to police, the building has now been cleared, and operations have returned to normal.

No evacuations were needed and no injuries reported.

This case will be turned over to detectives for further investigation.

