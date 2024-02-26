Some areas of Snohomish County get lowland snow with spotty wintry mix possible elsewhere

It’s a PinPoint Alert Day for some lingering wet snow showers Monday.

The best chance for lowland snow is in Snohomish County and the Cascade Foothills. Lake Stevens had a coating of slushy snow and it was also sticking to the ground in Lynnwood Monday morning.

Places such as North Bend or elevations closer to 1,000 feet or higher could get up to two inches.

Several school districts are opening late or are on snow routes including Lake Stevens, Port Angeles, Snoqualmie Valley and Sultan. See the full list here.

Monday morning, most of the area is on the drier side, but we do have some scattered showers here and there. Temps are mainly above freezing, ranging from about 34 to 40°.

The snow level is around 500′ but will absolutely drop if any showers are heavy enough, say in a convergence zone or any stronger showers. There was some thunderstorm activity overnight and there could be more, with your best bet at the coast.

When you head out, you should expect a shower or two if anything, with more showers possible in Snohomish County in a lingering convergence zone.

Temps are going to warm into the low to mid-40s, but just like Monday morning, our snow level could drop again if there’s anything heavy. If any snow does fall I don’t expect much more than slush or a brief dusting; however, getting closer to the Cascade Foothills will be different.

North Bend will continue to see some light accumulation Monday morning and the foothills in Snohomish County and Pierce County as well. Most of us will just see spotty rain showers with the occasional wet flake mixed in, if that. Snohomish County will see the convergence zone linger and tonight it could drop some more slushy minor accumulation into the overnight hours.

Outside of the convergence zone, tonight we are going to clear and temps are going to drop to and below freezing. That means we could have some icy spots in the morning. During the day, clouds will increase with temps getting into the mid-40s. Rain will increase late in the day and we’ll see heavy rain lasting through Wednesday with heavy mountain snow around 3,500′ at first and then dropping.

By Thursday with showers the snow level will be around 1,500′ and then lower for the next few days.

On Friday and Saturday with showers around, we could see some pockets of wet snow mixed in. Sunday looks dry but some moisture returns that night.

Snowing hard right now. 1-3" of snow for Snoqualmie on Monday with another 2-4" overnight. Up to 2" down to Cle Elum Monday night.https://t.co/LwXcq6nJju



📸: From the night crew. pic.twitter.com/cFxgqIdKoj — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 26, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group