Social Security Administration implementing in-person ID checks

The Social Security Administration will start requiring in-person ID checks for certain services beginning on April 14th.

Those applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) who can’t access the ‘my social security’ portal can do so over the phone, according to ssa.gov.

This is a backtrack from a previous proposal that would’ve required all new and existing beneficiaries to verify their identity in person.

“We have listened to our customers, Congress, advocates, and others, and we are updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country’s most vulnerable populations,” said Lee Dudek, SSA’s acting commissioner of Social Security, in a statement.

This new requirement comes as the White House says it’s trying to crack down on fraud and improper payments with Social Security payouts.

The Associated Press reports that 47 Social Security offices are slated to close this year, and there are no offices in Washington State on that list.

©2025 Cox Media Group