Snowmobilers forced to camp overnight after getting stuck in deep snow near Snoqualmie Pass

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and search and rescue teams conducted multiple rescues in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday night, two men didn’t return when expected after an afternoon ride near Crystal Springs Sno-Park at Snoqualmie Pass.

They were reported missing at around 9:30 p.m. but with heavy snow and high avalanche risk, rescuers organized a mission for the morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two men had to set up camp overnight, and rescuers found them at around 11 a.m. the next morning. A search team got the snowmobiles out and helped the men reunite with their families.

Around the same time, rescuers received a report of a 43-year-old woman who had suffered a knee injury after falling from her snowmobile in a backcountry area.

Responders used a utility vehicle with tracks to find the woman and bring her out to get treated.

A third incident happened Sunday night, when an exhausted group of snowmobilers needed help getting out of the Manastash wilderness.

Authorities say they were able to get out on their own before searchers went out to find them.

“Anyone heading into the backcountry should check forecasts, understand avalanche and weather hazards, carry appropriate gear, and be prepared for delays or emergencies,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said.

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