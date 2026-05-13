Viral trend reaches Seattle as crowbar-wielding protesters break into Church of Scientology

A nationwide trend online found its way to Seattle as multiple “protesters,” one being armed with a crowbar, forced entry into the Church of Scientology in Queen Anne on Saturday.

At 3:02 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the religious center at 300 W. Harrison Street for a demonstration that had been trending online, SPD announced.

Suspects threaten church member with crowbar, cut the building’s power

As officers were responding, they were informed that some protesters had forced their entry into the Church of Scientology by damaging the rear metallic doors.

A church member attempted to impede the protesters from gaining access, but one protester brandished a crowbar, which caused the worker to fear for his safety.

After the suspects entered the building, they then shut off the building’s electricity, which disrupted services and forced all church members to shelter in place.

Once officers arrived, they detained the suspects following a brief on-foot pursuit. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and SPD determined probable cause for second-degree burglary, a hate crime, and felony harassment.

SPD noted its patrol members maintained a visible presence at the scene after the investigation to ensure all church members could safely leave the area.

Growing online trend of ‘speedrunning’ through Church of Scientology buildings nationwide

Similar attempts to gain access to various Church of Scientology sites across the nation have been seen since around April and have become a growing online trend of “speedrunning” through the buildings.

The urge to gain access to the church seemingly stems from the lack of footage inside the building, despite its incorporation in 1954. The church’s heightened security measures may also be a draw for many to chime in on the trend, as the church often closes the front doors on unserious candidates or participants who strictly want to film the facility’s interior.

The Church of Scientology has also been ushered into the spotlight in recent years with a star-studded cast of Hollywood proponents advocating others to join, such as Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Michael Peña.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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