Snoqualmie police use PIT maneuver to stop second fleeing vehicle in 1 day

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie Police worked with Issaquah Police and Washington State Patrol to catch a 29-year-old male from Kent after he led officers on a chase while allegedly intoxicated.

Police said this is the second vehicle to flee from Snoqualmie officers on Sunday.

Officers first heard that the driver of a Toyota SUV was slumped over in their car and not moving in Snoquolmie.

Law enforcement then arrived near Southeast 96th Street at 351 Avenue South East for a Welfare Check and found the car with a broken-out back window in the middle of the road just after 10 a.m.

The first officer then used a stop stick to try and prevent the car from driving away before taking photos of the 29-year-old driver and visible drug paraphernalia.

When the driver eventually woke up, he reversed into a patrol vehicle while nearly running over a patrol sergeant.

The man then allegedly drove away while trying to escape.

Because officers suspected that the driver was under the influence they decided to chase after him. He drove into a nearby residential area.

The chase ended on Snoqualmie Ridge when officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the escaping vehicle.

After the pursuit had ended, officers said the suspect “appeared to be in medical distress” and had asked for help. The same officers then gave the suspect two doses of Narcan.

When the car was searched, officers recovered a substance they suspected was fentanyl before the driver was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the man had previously been arrested for a DUI and had several active warrants for his arrest with a bail of over $55,000.

The man’s driver’s license is suspended and he is now required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle to prevent him from driving while intoxicated in the future.

Law enforcement said that the investigation is still ongoing.





