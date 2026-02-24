Snohomish police asking for public’s help after series of tire slashings

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — After multiple reports of slashed tires and other vandalism, the Snohomish Police Department is asking for any security camera footage in the area.

The reports came early Monday morning between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. between Avenues A and D and between 2nd Street and 10th Street, police said.

Snohomish PD is asking anyone in the area to review any home security camera footage to help catch who is responsible.

Police ask if you have any relevant video or information to contact them at 360-568-0888.

