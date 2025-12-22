Snohomish County waives disposal of flood-damaged items

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Executive has authorized a flood voucher program to support people impacted by Washington’s recent historic flooding.

The program allows for the waiving of disposal fees for flood-damaged household materials at county solid waste facilities.

The initial 30-day program will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Customers may bring multiple loads, but must have one voucher per load.

Vouchers must be filled out completely before arriving at the site.

Acceptable items include:

Carpets

Mattresses

Clothes

Furniture

Water-soaked plasterboard

Appliances (no refrigerators or freezers)

Small amounts of household hazardous waste

Vouchers will not cover wood waste, yard debris, rocks or soils, concrete or demolition debris, or animal carcasses.

Vouchers can be obtained at the locations below:

Location Address Hours of Operation American Red Cross 1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 202 Everett, WA 98208 Mon - Fri, 8:30am - 4:30pm City of Arlington Public Works 154 West Cox Ave, Arlington, WA 98223 Mon - Fri,7:30am - 4:00pm County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Courthouse 4th Floor, Everett, WA 98201 Mon - Fri,8:00am - 4:00pm South Precinct - Sheriffs Office 9901 - 24th Pl W, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204 Mon - Fri,9:00am - 5:00PM Granite Falls Police Department 205 S Granite Ave, Granite Falls, WA 98252 Mon - Thurs, 8:30am - 5:00pmFri 8:30am - 12:00pm North Precinct - Sheriff’s Office 15100 - 40th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98271 Mon - Fri,9:00am - 5:00pm Snohomish Police Department 230 Maple Ave, Snohomish, WA 98290 Mon - Fri, 8:00am - 4:00pm Stanwood Police Department 8727 - 271st NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 12:00pm,1:00pm - 5:00pm East Precinct - Sheriff’s Office 515 Main St, Sultan, WA 98292 Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 12:00pm,1:00pm - 5:00pm

