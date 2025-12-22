Snohomish County waives disposal of flood-damaged items

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Executive has authorized a flood voucher program to support people impacted by Washington’s recent historic flooding.
The program allows for the waiving of disposal fees for flood-damaged household materials at county solid waste facilities.
The initial 30-day program will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Customers may bring multiple loads, but must have one voucher per load.
Vouchers must be filled out completely before arriving at the site.
Acceptable items include:
- Carpets
- Mattresses
- Clothes
- Furniture
- Water-soaked plasterboard
- Appliances (no refrigerators or freezers)
- Small amounts of household hazardous waste
Vouchers will not cover wood waste, yard debris, rocks or soils, concrete or demolition debris, or animal carcasses.
Vouchers can be obtained at the locations below:
|Location
|Address
|Hours of Operation
|American Red Cross
|1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 202 Everett, WA 98208
|Mon - Fri, 8:30am - 4:30pm
|City of Arlington Public Works
|154 West Cox Ave, Arlington, WA 98223
|Mon - Fri,7:30am - 4:00pm
|County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office
|3000 Rockefeller Ave, Courthouse 4th Floor, Everett, WA 98201
|Mon - Fri,8:00am - 4:00pm
|South Precinct - Sheriffs Office
|9901 - 24th Pl W, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204
|Mon - Fri,9:00am - 5:00PM
|Granite Falls Police Department
|205 S Granite Ave, Granite Falls, WA 98252
|Mon - Thurs, 8:30am - 5:00pmFri 8:30am - 12:00pm
|North Precinct - Sheriff’s Office
|15100 - 40th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98271
|Mon - Fri,9:00am - 5:00pm
|Snohomish Police Department
|230 Maple Ave, Snohomish, WA 98290
|Mon - Fri, 8:00am - 4:00pm
|Stanwood Police Department
|8727 - 271st NW, Stanwood, WA 98292
|Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 12:00pm,1:00pm - 5:00pm
|East Precinct - Sheriff’s Office
|515 Main St, Sultan, WA 98292
|Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 12:00pm,1:00pm - 5:00pm
