Snohomish County waives disposal of flood-damaged items

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Executive has authorized a flood voucher program to support people impacted by Washington’s recent historic flooding.

The program allows for the waiving of disposal fees for flood-damaged household materials at county solid waste facilities.

The initial 30-day program will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Customers may bring multiple loads, but must have one voucher per load.

Vouchers must be filled out completely before arriving at the site.

Acceptable items include:

  • Carpets
  • Mattresses
  • Clothes
  • Furniture
  • Water-soaked plasterboard
  • Appliances (no refrigerators or freezers)
  • Small amounts of household hazardous waste

Vouchers will not cover wood waste, yard debris, rocks or soils, concrete or demolition debris, or animal carcasses.

Vouchers can be obtained at the locations below:

LocationAddressHours of Operation
American Red Cross1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 202 Everett, WA 98208Mon - Fri, 8:30am - 4:30pm
City of Arlington Public Works154 West Cox Ave, Arlington, WA 98223Mon - Fri,7:30am - 4:00pm
County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office3000 Rockefeller Ave, Courthouse 4th Floor, Everett, WA 98201Mon - Fri,8:00am - 4:00pm
South Precinct - Sheriffs Office9901 - 24th Pl W, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204Mon - Fri,9:00am - 5:00PM
Granite Falls Police Department205 S Granite Ave, Granite Falls, WA 98252Mon - Thurs, 8:30am - 5:00pmFri 8:30am - 12:00pm
North Precinct - Sheriff’s Office15100 - 40th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98271Mon - Fri,9:00am - 5:00pm
Snohomish Police Department230 Maple Ave, Snohomish, WA 98290Mon - Fri, 8:00am - 4:00pm
Stanwood Police Department8727 - 271st NW, Stanwood, WA 98292Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 12:00pm,1:00pm - 5:00pm
East Precinct - Sheriff’s Office515 Main St, Sultan, WA 98292Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 12:00pm,1:00pm - 5:00pm

