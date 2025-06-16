Snohomish County traffic deaths surge in 2024, despite statewide decline

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County saw a substantial increase in traffic deaths in 2024, the highest recorded death count in nearly a decade, according to a study by the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission (WSTSC).

The increased traffic deaths in Snohomish County were a glaring disparity compared to the decrease in Washington’s overall statewide deaths.

Snohomish County traffic deaths increase

Between 2023 and 2024, Washington’s traffic fatalities decreased from 809 to 730. However, Snohomish County saw an increase during the same timeframe, with 43 traffic deaths in 2023 and a total of 64 deaths in 2024, according to WSTSC.

State routes had the largest increase in fatalities in Snohomish County, with 16 recorded fatalities in 2023 and 34 in 2024, according to WSTSC. County road fatalities dropped from nine in 2023 to six in 2024, while deaths on city streets slightly increased from 15 to 17, according to The Everett Herald.

The reasoning behind the increase involved the number of impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Roughly two-thirds of traffic fatalities in Snohomish County in 2024 were a result of impaired drivers.

“The bottom line is that four driver behaviors contribute to at least 75 percent of traffic fatalities annually: impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and failure to wear seat belts,” WSTSC external relations director Mark McKechnie told The Everett Herald.

A statewide program, TargetZero, set a goal to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2030 and strives to refine its approach for safer Washington roads year over year.

“It’s been a tough pill to swallow, because we’ve been working really hard,” said Stacey McShane, manager of Snohomish County’s Target Zero program, according to The Everett Herald.

McShane revealed that 974 speeding tickets and 36 arrests for DUIs were issued over the Cinco de Mayo weekend this year during a grant-funded emphasis patrol.

“I think the biggest thing is trying to rely on our communities to really shift driver behavior,” McShane told The Everett Herald. “That’s getting out and pounding the pavement and working with community groups to reduce the amount of traffic violence that’s happening.”

