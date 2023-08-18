Snohomish County Sheriff’s Sergeant recognized for saving 2 people from June fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville Fire presented a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Sergeant with a challenge coin after he saved two residents from a June house fire on Wednesday.

Sergeant Dusevoir said he was monitoring the radio when he heard about a quickly spreading house fire at the 2700 block of 178th Place Northeast in the early hours of June 6th. Expecting people to still be in the house, Dusevoir kicked in the door and began yelling. Two people then appeared at the top of the stairs who Dusevoir quickly led to safety minutes before the fire engulfed the upstairs bedroom.

“We want to emphasize the dangerous conditions that Sgt. Dusevoir faced as he opened the door to that home,” said Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol. “This was a rapidly changing situation with conditions becoming very hot and smoke making it very difficult to see. He truly put his own safety at risk by rescuing these two people and we are grateful for his actions.”

No people were hurt in the house fire but two dogs perished. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.









