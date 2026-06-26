Snohomish County K-9 tracks down burglary suspect through dense forest in Sultan

SULTAN, Wash. — A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked down two men suspected of burglary in Sultan last weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were seen burglarizing the PUD Substation in Sultan on Sunday, June 14. When deputies arrived, both suspects ran off and crossed the Sultan River.

K9 Knox picked up a track and led the team downstream, where one of the suspects spotted him and called out. The K9’s sergeant called the suspect over, and he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The second suspect refused to surrender. After tracking through dense vegetation for more than an hour and a half, K9 Knox finally found and apprehended him with a bite, the sheriff’s office says.

Both suspects were booked into Snohomish County Jail on burglary charges.

The sheriff’s office thanked the East patrol team for their assistance, including the use of drones that helped in the search.

Find a video of the track and arrest here.

©2026 Cox Media Group