Local

Snohomish County high school evacuated for bomb threat

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Glacier Peak High School had to go on lockdown multiple times during the school year because of hoax threats. A former student was ultimately arrested. (Glacier Peak High School, Facebook via MyNorthwest.com)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish was evacuated for a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The school, located in the 7400 block of 144th Place Southeast, is in the Snohomish School District.

According to deputies, the school was evacuated and bomb techs responded to check the school.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the school was cleared and nothing was found. All students and staff were safe.

Deputies are continuing their investigation into who called in the threat.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read