Snohomish County high school evacuated for bomb threat

Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish was evacuated for a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The school, located in the 7400 block of 144th Place Southeast, is in the Snohomish School District.

According to deputies, the school was evacuated and bomb techs responded to check the school.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the school was cleared and nothing was found. All students and staff were safe.

Deputies are continuing their investigation into who called in the threat.

Law enforcement has cleared the school and nothing was located. It is safe for students and staff to return. Law enforcement is continuing the investigation into the individual who called in the threat. Thank you for your patience while we thoroughly investigated this incident. https://t.co/1rG64509fA — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 23, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group