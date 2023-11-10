Snohomish County election HQ latest to get ‘suspicious’ mail

Snohomish County Elections turned over suspicious mail it received Thursday, one day after mail containing fentanyl was delivered to Election centers in other Washington counties.

The Snohomish County mail was isolated and not opened. Once local, state, and federal authorities were notified, the mail was then turned over to the FBI.

Despite the suspicious mail, Snohomish County Elections will continue to process and count ballots.

On Wednesday, envelopes containing a white powder were sent to election offices in King, Pierce, Skagit, and Spokane counties. The substance sent to King and Spokane tested positive for fentanyl.

