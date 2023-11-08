Several county election offices evacuated after white powder discovered

Election offices in King, Pierce, Skagit and Spokane counties evacuated Wednesday after a white powdery substance was found at each location.

The Pierce County Elections Center in Tacoma evacuated briefly after an envelope received through regular mail, not a ballot, was opened by an employee. It had a white, powdery substance inside, according to Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer.

Officials called 911 and everyone immediately left the building at about 8:30 a.m.

A Tacoma Fire hazmat team responded and the substance tested presumptively as baking soda.

Everyone returned to work by about 11 a.m.

The FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service were notified and Tacoma Police are investigating.

Alarms going off at the King County elections office in Renton. All employees have been evacuated. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/XsvvG4qn1G — Gwen Baumgardner (@NewsGirlGwen) November 8, 2023

The same thing happened at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton.

At 10:58 a.m., Renton Police officers were dispatched to 919 Southwest Grady Way for a report of a parcel that contained a white powdery substance.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, according to the Renton Police Department.

BREAKING: Spokane County's elections office has been evacuated. A county employee says a white, powdery substance was found. @AllisonMartTV is on the way to the scene. We'll update as we get more info. — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) November 8, 2023

We also confirmed that the Skagit County Elections office evacuated, but it is not yet known if white powder was found at that office, as well.

In addition to those incidents, the Spokane County Elections Office also evacuated, according to a social media post at 11:30 a.m. from KXLY4.

A county employee similarly said a white, powdery substance was found.

KXLY reported that the county will not release election results as planned on Wednesday while the office is being decontaminated.

The next ballot drop will be on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases.

















