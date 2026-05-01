Man charged in connection with attack on 77-year-old man in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A 29-year-old Seattle man has been charged with second-degree assault in connection with an attack on a 77-year-old man in downtown Seattle.

Ahmed Osman was charged in connection with the assault near Third Avenue and Pike Street on the night of April 19, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO).

The 77-year-old man had just gotten off a bus in downtown Seattle when he was attacked, according to charging documents.

As Osman and the 77-year-old man approached the sidewalk, Osman and a second person, not yet identified, allegedly struck the 77-year-old man in the head, documents stated. Osman then allegedly went to kick the 77-year-old man in the head as he lay defenseless on the ground, but pulled back.

Osman then “casually walked away” as the 77-year-old man remained bleeding on the ground, documents stated. Osman then crossed the street and stayed there for several minutes before police arrived and arrested him.

“It’s shocking to think that somebody can be this cruel to another person,” KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney said.

77-year-old man hospitalized for at least a week after being attacked in downtown Seattle

The 77-year-old man suffered a broken arm, a broken knee, and a gash on his forehead, documents stated. He was in the hospital for at least a week after the attack.

“When you break a bone as a young person, it hurts, and it takes a long time to recover,” McNerthney said. “When you’re 77 — even in great shape — it’s a lot harder.”

Authorities said it appears the two men did not have any interaction before the assault.

Prosecutors are asking that bail be set at $200,000. Osman’s arraignment is set for May 13.

Prosecutors said the assault was captured on Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) surveillance camera footage, but police are still looking for the second suspect.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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