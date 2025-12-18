Snohomish brewery hosting Seahawks watch party to raise money for flood relief

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Snohomish brewery, Haywire Brewing Co., has announced it will host a Seattle Seahawks watch party and fundraiser for flood relief on Thursday.

The watch party will include the Seahawks v. Rams game on all TVs, raffles to win prizes, and a food truck offering pizza from Cathouse Pizza, the company announced.

During the event, Haywire Brewing Co. will be accepting donations for Snohomish United, Snohomish Little League, Snohomish Valley Golf Center, and the Hometown Country Christmas at Hidden Meadows.

“Come for the game. Stay for the community. Bring friends, family, and neighbors to enjoy football, local food, and craft beer — all while making a real impact for those affected by flooding,” Snohomish Happy Hours stated.

Snohomish brewery donates portion of all beer sales during watch party

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. at 738 Rainier Street in downtown Snohomish.

Haywire Brewing will donate $2 for every beer purchased at the watch party, as well as $2 for every pizza purchased.

Donations are also welcome, and the brewery will accept clothing, goods, and food donations, with various opportunities to contribute throughout the watch party.

The brewery asked attendees to RSVP here to help with planning for space and staffing, so the company can maximize support for all who have been impacted by the floods.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group