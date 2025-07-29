Smoke from fire in Olympic National Park hits Puget Sound

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Smoke from a fire burning in the Olympic National Park is making its way into Puget Sound, and it’s causing a haze in the sky in some areas.

The Bear Gulch Fire is burning near Lake Cushman.

At last check, it’s burned more than 1,000 acres and is 10% contained.

It started on July 6.

The exact cause is under investigation.

Firefighters have wrapped structures near the staircase area to protect them from the flames.

NF Road 2400 is closed, including access to day use, trailheads and other sites beyond the closure point, at mile marker 10.5.

Access to Mount Rose Residential Division 2, 3 and 4 remains open.

There are no evacuation orders currently in effect.

©2025 Cox Media Group