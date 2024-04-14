Local

Smoke from car fire seen during Mariners game at T-Mobile Park

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — Smoke from a car fire was spotted by fans at T-Mobile Park and fans watching the Mariners and Cubs game at home Saturday night.

The car was on southbound State Route 99, just outside the tunnel, near Alaskan Way.

Near the end of the bottom of the 5th inning, fans started sharing videos of smoke on social media.

Root Sports and the Chicago Cubs local station showed the fire on the game broadcast.

