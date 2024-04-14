Smoke from car fire seen during Mariners game at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Smoke from a car fire was spotted by fans at T-Mobile Park and fans watching the Mariners and Cubs game at home Saturday night.

The car was on southbound State Route 99, just outside the tunnel, near Alaskan Way.

Near the end of the bottom of the 5th inning, fans started sharing videos of smoke on social media.

Some sort of car fire outside T-Mobile park? @Mariners pic.twitter.com/yD555Vo3lB — andrew f martin (@andrew_f_martin) April 14, 2024

Root Sports and the Chicago Cubs local station showed the fire on the game broadcast.

Watching the Cubs game there’s a car on fire on the interstate pic.twitter.com/dDBukHvANU — JT (@cowboyJayT) April 14, 2024

A car was on fire outside T-Mobile Park during the 5th inning of Mariners v Cubs. pic.twitter.com/8s805y8IEm — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) April 14, 2024

