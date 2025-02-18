Smoke alarms warns residents as fire breaks out in a duplex in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Fire credits smoke alarms for warning residents about a fire in their duplex.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, crews from Everett Fire answered calls of black smoke and active fire alarms in a duplex near 5800 Fleming Street.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming out from the siding of the residence.

Firefighters worked to locate the fire by taking off the siding panels while other firefighters entered the house and found the fire in the walls between the two units.

Everett Fire said it took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross is helping the five people who were displaced.

Everett Fire believes the fire was caused by an electrical issue connected to a wall heater but is still investigating.

“As a reminder, smoke alarms save lives! They can provide an early warning to people that there is a potential fire, allowing them to safely evacuate,” Everett Fire wrote in a press release. “This is especially true should a fire happen while you are sleeping. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.”

Everett Fire offers a free smoke alarm program for low-income, seniors and those with disabilities. Click here for additional information.





