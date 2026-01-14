Smile! Fans can have photo momentos as they cheer on the Seahawks at Lumen Field

SEATTLE — Seahawks continue to count down for Saturday’s divisional round playoff game at Lumen Field against the 49ers.

Those fans better be ready to have their picture taken since there are cameras in place to capture their reactions in big moments.

Momento, the company that operates the cameras, installed them at Lumen Field in 2023. They also recently put cameras at T-Mobile Park.

CEO Austin Fletcher says they’ve seen a lot of downloads from the past year in Seattle sports, resulting in more than 180,000 photo downloads from Mariners games and more than 50,000 from Seahawks games.

“Being able to not have to have your phone out and record yourself and have it very easily accessible is really a part that we seen fans just jump at,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher says fans can download photos taken by these cameras for free via Momento or directly through the teams, a move that has garnered significant interest as reflected in the download statistics.

Fans who spoke with KIRO 7 said they appreciate the concept of capturing their reactions during games.

“You know, as a big sports fan, I love seeing the fan reaction more than anything,” said Mark Quiroz, a content creator and sports fan.

However, some fans have raised privacy concerns about how their likenesses are used.

“But I guess it is what they do with the photos. I think a lot of people in this day in age are worried about their personal likeness being put into AI engines when it’s that specific close-up,” Riley, a sports fan, commented.

In response to such concerns, Fletcher emphasized the importance of privacy.

“And that is one of the things we are very conscious of and making sure that we work with the teams, but also limiting the amount of times that a user can go into the platform and look at different seats,” he said.

Fletcher also mentioned that fans have an option to opt-out if they do not want their photo taken.

“Yeah, we’ve got an opt-out clause. For whatever reason you don’t want to be or your seat to be accessed, you can file an opt-out request and our team will jump in and take care of that and basically not allow that seat to be searched by fans,” Fletcher clarified.

The primary objective for Momento is to provide fans with memorable moments.

“Those are moments people want to relive for the rest of their life,” Fletcher said.

