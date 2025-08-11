Small wildfire burns near neighborhood in Rochester; no evacuation orders yet

ROCHESTER, Wash. — KIRO 7 is monitoring a small wildfire that has broken out in Rochester, Thurston County.

The fire is centralized to a neighborhood on 180th Ave SW, between Scatter Creek and Case Road SW, according to WatchDuty.org.

The fire is only burning about five acres.

As of 4 p.m., no evacuations have been ordered.

The wildfire comes on the heels of a heat advisory in our area-- temperatures are in the low to mid-90s around Olympia, and conditions have been dry.

It’s unclear what started this fire.

